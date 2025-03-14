Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases 77,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider John O’Higgins purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($96,748.70).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

ONT opened at GBX 101.40 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.10. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of £962.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.05).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

