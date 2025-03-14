Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,050 ($3,950.78).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

TRT stock opened at GBX 124.75 ($1.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Transense Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.52). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.28. The company has a market cap of £18.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported GBX 3.61 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Transense Technologies had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 37.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transense Technologies plc will post 11.0073382 EPS for the current year.

About Transense Technologies

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

