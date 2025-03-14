Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Iridium Communications



Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

