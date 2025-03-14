iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 133.3% in February

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.7241 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:ISHG Free Report ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

