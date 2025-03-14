iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,834,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,746,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGZ stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

