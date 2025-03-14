iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,913,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

