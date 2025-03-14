iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $101.98 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

