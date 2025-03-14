iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,676,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326,233 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,723,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

