J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $151.60 and last traded at $153.98, with a volume of 45420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.18.

Specifically, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,319,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

