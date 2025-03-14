Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $163,216,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,201.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,295.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,319.52. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

