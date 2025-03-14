KeyCorp Weighs in on Eaton’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $353.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.20.

ETN stock opened at $283.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in Eaton by 83.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

