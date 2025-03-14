KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.