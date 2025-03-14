KVH Industries (KVHI) to Release Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KVH Industries Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
KVH Industries Company Profile
