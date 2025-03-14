Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 228.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Creekside Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 70,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 158,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

