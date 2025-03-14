Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 687.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,300.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

