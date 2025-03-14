Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

BSTZ opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2231 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

