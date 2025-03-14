Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 238.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chord Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $103.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

