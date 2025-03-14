Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVI. State Street Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after purchasing an additional 317,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 143,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.63 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 878,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027,369.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,163,322.25. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,492,463 shares of company stock worth $27,048,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

