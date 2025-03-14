Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,682,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 1,079,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,789,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 1,019,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,870,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,377,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.28 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

