Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter worth about $5,524,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAVA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

