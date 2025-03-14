Larson Financial Group LLC Has $37,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,778,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,205,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.