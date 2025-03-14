Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

