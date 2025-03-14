Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMKT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,452,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

MMKT opened at $100.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.54.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Profile

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

