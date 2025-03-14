Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJU stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

