Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Polaris by 19.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp cut Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.