Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,188,000 after acquiring an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,177,000 after acquiring an additional 184,518 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,008,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,619.62. This represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,892. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

