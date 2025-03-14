Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 636 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

