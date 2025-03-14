Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 16.9 %

ARKB stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $108.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

