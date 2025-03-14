Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 876 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.51 and a 200 day moving average of $195.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

