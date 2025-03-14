Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 952 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.24 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

