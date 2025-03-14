Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $25.68 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,880. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

