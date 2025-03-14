MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $872,329.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. This represents a 9.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $28,388,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

