MINISO Group (MNSO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

MNSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

