M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.97 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

