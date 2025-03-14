M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $41.75 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

