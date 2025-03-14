M&T Bank Corp Buys 948 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

