M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,401.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $136.04 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

