M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,931.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 77,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

