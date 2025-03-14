M&T Bank Corp Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.3 %

Rollins stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

