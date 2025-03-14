M&T Bank Corp Invests $407,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HURN opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

