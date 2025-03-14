M&T Bank Corp Invests $553,000 in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.65.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -141.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

