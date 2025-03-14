M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

AVTR stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.