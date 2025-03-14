M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ opened at $116.50 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

