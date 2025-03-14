National Bank Financial Comments on GFL Q1 Earnings

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

GFL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 119,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 84,851 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 444,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 267,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

