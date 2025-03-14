National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

