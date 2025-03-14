Neil Campbell Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Stock

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Campbell sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £340,000 ($440,414.51).
Neil Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Neil Campbell sold 200,000 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total value of £40,000 ($51,813.47).
Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 16.67 ($0.22) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.84. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspiration Healthcare Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.