NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
Insider Activity at NexGen Energy
In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,075,000.00. Company insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
