NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$22.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NFI stock opened at C$11.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.91 and a 1-year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

