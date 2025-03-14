Northland Capmk Cuts Earnings Estimates for Defiance Silver

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Defiance Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Defiance Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of DEF opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. Defiance Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

