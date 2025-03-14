Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $147.41 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

