Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 345.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

